73,607 Shares in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in II-VI during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in II-VI by 130.4% during the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 128,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 72,925 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in II-VI during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in II-VI by 10.3% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 214,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in II-VI by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,322,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,367,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIVI. ValuEngine downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on II-VI in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on II-VI from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

In related news, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $687,300 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

II-VI stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. II-VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $47.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.12.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

