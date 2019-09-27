$74.28 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce sales of $74.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.57 million and the highest is $74.78 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $67.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $290.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.27 million to $291.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $328.28 million, with estimates ranging from $323.72 million to $331.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of TBK stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,195. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,584,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 94.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 163.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 63,296 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

