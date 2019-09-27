A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Short Interest Update

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AHC stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252. A. H. Belo has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter. A. H. Belo had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of A. H. Belo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHC. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in A. H. Belo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in A. H. Belo by 0.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,066,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in A. H. Belo by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in A. H. Belo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About A. H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

