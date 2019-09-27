AAR Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,277 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,724% compared to the average daily volume of 70 call options.

AIR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,147. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.18. AAR has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.03 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 9.75%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AAR will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AAR by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,276,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 905,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after buying an additional 131,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AAR by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after buying an additional 52,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after buying an additional 72,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

