AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $87.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.04.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.52. 5,161,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,744,497. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe purchased 7,525 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $498,079.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,427.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher purchased 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,760,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,607,891.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 143,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,951 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 206.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

