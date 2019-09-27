Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Co Ltd Declares Dividend of $0.01 (LON:AFMC)

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Co Ltd (LON:AFMC) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AFMC traded down GBX 6.93 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 46 ($0.60). The stock had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,369. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99. Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Company Profile

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Ltd, formerly Advance Frontier Markets Fund Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s objective is to generate long-term capital growth for its shareholders. The Company invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of funds and other investment products, which derive their value from Frontier Markets.

