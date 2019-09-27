Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $227.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.56.

ACN opened at $192.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $202.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.32%.

In other news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $437,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $125,284.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 543.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

