ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.20 ($39.77) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.59 ($54.17).

Shares of ETR:ADJ opened at €37.10 ($43.14) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.29. ADO Properties has a one year low of €33.98 ($39.51) and a one year high of €54.30 ($63.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ADO Properties Company Profile

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

