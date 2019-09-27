Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AEIS. DA Davidson lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.80.

AEIS opened at $59.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.83. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $134.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after buying an additional 22,261 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,162,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,453,000 after buying an additional 272,183 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

