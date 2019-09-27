Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, 1,860,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,087,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Several research firms recently commented on ADXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advaxis in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Advaxis alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADXS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Advaxis by 5,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 553,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Advaxis by 143.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 295,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advaxis by 71.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 95,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Advaxis by 53,633.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.