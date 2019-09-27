Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price rose 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.28, approximately 28,310,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,660% from the average daily volume of 1,025,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

ADXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advaxis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 5,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 553,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 295,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95,607 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 53,633.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares during the period. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

