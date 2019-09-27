Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,313 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.03% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $27,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. purchased 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,012.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,945.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 562,698 shares of company stock worth $13,088,866. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AERI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $63.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 22,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.52%. Analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

