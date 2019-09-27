Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001890 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, FCoin, Crex24 and OOOBTC. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $43.39 million and approximately $34.89 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeternity has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 330,581,865 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,760,922 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Radar Relay, CoinBene, Koinex, HitBTC, BigONE, Bithumb, ZB.COM, OOOBTC, Tokenomy, Binance, DragonEX, Gate.io, FCoin, BitMart, Mercatox, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, OKEx, Liqui, IDAX, LATOKEN, Zebpay and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

