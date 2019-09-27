Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.88). Aimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($3.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($2.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS.

AIMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

NASDAQ AIMT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. 355,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $36.12.

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $34,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

