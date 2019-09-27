Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,657. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,580,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 353,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,763,000 after buying an additional 56,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

