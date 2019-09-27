Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.64

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.64 and traded as high as $83.09. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 1,830 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other Alimentation Couche-Tard news, Senior Officer Stéphane Trudel acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$79.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,636.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$103,636. Also, Director Jean André Élie sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.15, for a total transaction of C$126,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,729,179.75.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.A)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

