ALIS (ALIS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,122.00

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. ALIS has a market capitalization of $976,536.00 and $1,122.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and IDEX. Over the last seven days, ALIS has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00189200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.01033150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00019860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00089073 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,387,437 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

