Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AABA. BidaskClub raised shares of Altaba from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altaba from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

AABA opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Altaba has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Athanor Capital LP lifted its position in Altaba by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 263,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,289,000 after buying an additional 25,902 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Altaba by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Altaba during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,477,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Altaba by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Altaba by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

