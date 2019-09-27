Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Shares Up 0.9%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €100.60 ($116.98) and last traded at €100.60 ($116.98), 637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €99.70 ($115.93).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Amadeus FiRe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of €106.16 and a 200 day moving average of €111.82. The firm has a market cap of $519.82 million and a P/E ratio of 20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.17, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile (ETR:AAD)

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

