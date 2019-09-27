Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,254.72.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,792.10, for a total value of $4,480,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,921,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $18.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,721.47. 1,297,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,796.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,846.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a market capitalization of $856.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

