American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.99

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.99 and last traded at $94.34, with a volume of 45094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.88.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

