Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gifford Fong Associates lifted its stake in Amgen by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,900. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen set a $231.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $196.81. The company had a trading volume of 31,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,247. The company has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.