Amoveo (VEO) Price Reaches $107.44 on Exchanges

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. Amoveo has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $9,550.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Amoveo has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $107.44 or 0.01329291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00039002 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.85 or 0.05466586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015846 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 68,148 coins and its circulating supply is 66,343 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

