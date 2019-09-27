Ampleforth (AMPL) Reaches One Day Volume of $27,874.00

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $27,874.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00004816 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.32 or 0.05534450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000210 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth's total supply is 33,370,341 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,179,770 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth's official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

