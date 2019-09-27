Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Declares — Dividend of $0.14

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1404 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

Shares of BATS:DIVO traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. 3,910 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

