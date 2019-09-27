Analysts Anticipate Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.27. 109,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $125.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 7.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $572,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

