Analysts Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.94 Million

Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce $178.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.80 million. Insulet posted sales of $151.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $710.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.55 million to $715.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $841.71 million, with estimates ranging from $792.42 million to $872.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Insulet from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Insulet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Insulet from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Insulet from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.93.

PODD stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.86. 989,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,405. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,277.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.90 and its 200 day moving average is $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Insulet has a 12-month low of $70.80 and a 12-month high of $168.00.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total value of $98,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $606,836.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

