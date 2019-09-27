Analysts Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.10 Million

Brokerages expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) to post $213.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.30 million to $214.20 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $199.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $844.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $842.40 million to $848.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $884.60 million, with estimates ranging from $873.80 million to $893.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,717. Marten Transport has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 98.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,814 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 25.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

