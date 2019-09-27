Analysts Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Post $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. MasTec reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.51. MasTec had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MasTec has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,297.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,501,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,983,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 35,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 53,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

