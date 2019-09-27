Analysts Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Winnebago Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE WGO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 456,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,988. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 23.6% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

