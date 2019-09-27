Analysts Expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce sales of $493.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $494.00 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $380.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $461.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.08 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $84.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.51. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35.

In related news, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 8,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $724,063.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,955,390.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,392,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in LGI Homes by 64,083.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in LGI Homes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in LGI Homes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

