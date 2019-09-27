Analysts Expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $409.32 Million

Analysts expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) to report sales of $409.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $434.00 million and the lowest is $363.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $459.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $407.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.53 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 54,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SM Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 356,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 76,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,844. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.00 and a beta of 2.93.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

