Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stars Group (TSG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG):

9/23/2019 – Stars Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2019 – Stars Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/12/2019 – Stars Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Stars Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

9/9/2019 – Stars Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Stars Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/4/2019 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2019 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/16/2019 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/15/2019 – Stars Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Stars Group Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution and sale of technology based gaming products and services. Its products include interactive gaming, land-based gaming and lottery solutions. The Stars Group Inc., formerly known as Amaya Inc, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

8/13/2019 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2019 – Stars Group was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2019 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2019 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/5/2019 – Stars Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/30/2019 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ TSG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. 944,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Stars Group Inc has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $637.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stars Group Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stars Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in Stars Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 51,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Stars Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stars Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Stars Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

