Analysts Set $9.00 Price Target for Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Coffee an industry rank of 201 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Coffee stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.94. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 million, a P/E ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.61. Coffee has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coffee by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coffee by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 117,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Coffee by 499.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

