Analysts Set Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) Price Target at GBX 245

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 243.75 ($3.19).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price (down from GBX 230 ($3.01)) on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of DOM traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 251.40 ($3.28). The stock had a trading volume of 639,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 241.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 248.14.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 1804.9999756 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.20%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

