Analysts Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Target Price at $72.29

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 240.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 636,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.19. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.