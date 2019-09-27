Analysts Set Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target at $100.00

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everbridge from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Everbridge from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,394. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $337,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 8,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $571,582.55. Insiders sold a total of 81,170 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,770 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,144,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,481 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Everbridge by 1,126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,220,000 after purchasing an additional 649,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 591,681 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Everbridge by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 821,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 587,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Everbridge by 5,804.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 416,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 409,710 shares during the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

