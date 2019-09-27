Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Biogen (BIIB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) recently:

9/25/2019 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/23/2019 – Biogen was given a new $244.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/6/2019 – Biogen was given a new $242.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/28/2019 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/15/2019 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/6/2019 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2019 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/30/2019 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BIIB remained flat at $$230.22 during midday trading on Friday. 914,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $358.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Biogen by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

