Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Schlumberger (SLB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB):

9/23/2019 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2019 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

9/12/2019 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $51.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.30. 4,231,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,977,047. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $63.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Schlumberger Limited alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 73.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.9% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 155.0% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 14,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.