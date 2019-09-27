AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) dropped 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $19.05, approximately 4,598,977 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,580,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

AU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.05 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 458.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 60.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 36.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

