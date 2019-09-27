Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. First Analysis downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 50,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,418. The company has a current ratio of 18.28, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $727.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $166,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at $664,836.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn R. Larsen sold 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $249,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,192 shares of company stock valued at $800,681. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 356.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

