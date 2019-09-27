Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixter International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of AXE stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. Anixter International has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.90.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.52. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Anixter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anixter International will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F Philip Handy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $130,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Eck sold 70,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,428,316.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,657. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the second quarter valued at $63,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 80.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Anixter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Anixter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Anixter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

