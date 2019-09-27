ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Gap Down to $8.96

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $8.96. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 15,386,648 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

