Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Anterix in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $59.00 price objective on Anterix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.93. 1,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 769.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $262,707.00. Also, major shareholder Stephen Feinberg sold 1,000,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,278,627 shares of company stock valued at $56,464,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Lomas Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth about $67,174,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth about $31,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth about $29,277,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth about $5,889,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth about $2,355,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

