Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 5.1%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.28, approximately 7,890,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 8,265,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on AR. TD Securities cut their target price on Antero Resources from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Macquarie upgraded Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim set a $10.00 target price on Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $938.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 180.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

