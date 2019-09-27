Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

APLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of APLE traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $17.56.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $341.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.44 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other news, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,133,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,959,366.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jirka Rysavy acquired 105,879 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $755,976.06. Insiders have acquired 112,879 shares of company stock worth $864,026 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 159.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 113.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 72.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

