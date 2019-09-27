Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMAT. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nomura set a $40.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.86.

AMAT opened at $52.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 24,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

