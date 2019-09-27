Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Update

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARAV. ValuEngine lowered Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

ARAV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. 4,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 11.28. Aravive has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 51,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

