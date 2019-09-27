ArcticCoin (ARC) Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One ArcticCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, ArcticCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. ArcticCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007176 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ArcticCoin Coin Profile

ArcticCoin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official website is arcticcoin.org. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArcticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArcticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

