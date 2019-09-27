Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.75, approximately 1,138,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 772,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 90.14%.

In related news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 1,080,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $108,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 127,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $3,442,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,745,652 shares of company stock valued at $22,758,025 in the last ninety days. 151.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 26.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 548.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 16.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,808,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,182,000 after acquiring an additional 396,792 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,792,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 138.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,561,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 905,733 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

